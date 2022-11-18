Butler takes on Citadel after Harris’ 22-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (2-1) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the Citadel Bulldogs after…

Citadel Bulldogs (2-1) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Chuck Harris scored 22 points in Butler’s 95-67 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Butler finished 14-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Butler Bulldogs averaged 63.8 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

Citadel went 13-18 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Citadel Bulldogs averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

