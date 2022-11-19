Butler plays Citadel after Harris’ 22-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (2-1) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -17.5; over/under is 143.5…

Citadel Bulldogs (2-1) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -17.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Citadel Bulldogs after Chuck Harris scored 22 points in Butler’s 95-67 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Butler went 14-19 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Butler Bulldogs averaged 63.8 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

Citadel finished 13-18 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Citadel Bulldogs averaged 16.1 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.