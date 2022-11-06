ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Butler hosts New Orleans to begin season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

New Orleans Privateers at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -16.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs host the New Orleans Privateers in the season opener.

Butler went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

New Orleans finished 18-13 overall last season while going 3-10 on the road. The Privateers averaged 13.2 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

