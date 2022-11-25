Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Butler Bulldogs face the NC State Wolf Pack

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

NC State Wolf Pack (5-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (4-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolf Pack and the Butler Bulldogs square off at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Butler ranks eighth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 5.7.

The Wolf Pack have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. NC State is fifth in the ACC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dusan Mahorcic averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Jayden Taylor is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.2 points for Butler.

Casey Morsell is shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 14.7 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for NC State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

