Burford leads Illinois State against LSU after 20-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) vs. LSU Tigers (3-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -15;…

Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) vs. LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -15; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the LSU Tigers after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 70-67 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

LSU finished 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Illinois State went 13-20 overall last season while going 1-11 on the road. The Redbirds averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.