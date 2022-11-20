HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Burford leads Illinois State against LSU after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) vs. LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits the LSU Tigers after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 70-67 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

LSU finished 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 11.0 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

Illinois State finished 13-20 overall last season while going 1-11 on the road. The Redbirds averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

