Burford leads Illinois State against LSU after 20-point outing

Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) vs. LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits the LSU Tigers after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 70-67 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

LSU finished 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 11.0 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

Illinois State finished 13-20 overall last season while going 1-11 on the road. The Redbirds averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

