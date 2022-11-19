HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Burden scores 19 in Kennesaw St. win over Appalachian St.

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 10:02 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Terrell Burden’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Appalachian State 71-67 on Saturday night.

Burden also had six assists and three steals for the Owls (4-1). Brandon Stroud scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Demond Robinson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (3-2) were led in scoring by Terence Harcum, who finished with 13 points. Donovan Gregory added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Appalachian State. Dibaji Walker also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Kennesaw State takes on Campbell and Appalachian State hosts SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

