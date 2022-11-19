Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett’s 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the…

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo’s 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free throw line and 25.2 from 3-point range.

Buffalo went 19-11 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Bulls averaged 15.0 assists per game on 29.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

