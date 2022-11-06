Buffalo tips off season at home against Colgate

Colgate Raiders at Buffalo Bulls Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -3.5; over/under is 152…

Colgate Raiders at Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -3.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls begin the season at home against the Colgate Raiders.

Buffalo finished 19-11 overall with a 9-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

Colgate finished 23-12 overall with an 8-10 record on the road last season. The Raiders averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

