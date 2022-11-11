Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards’ 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits…

James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison’s 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates.

Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

James Madison went 15-14 overall with a 5-6 record on the road a season ago. The Dukes averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.