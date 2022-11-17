Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host…

Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls.

Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record on the road last season. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

