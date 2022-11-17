RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Bucknell visits Georgia following Roberts’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Bucknell Bison (2-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-1)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Bucknell Bison after Terry Roberts scored 22 points in Georgia’s 77-70 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Georgia went 6-26 overall a season ago while going 6-13 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Bucknell went 2-15 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 9.9 off of turnovers and 4.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

