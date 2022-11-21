Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Bryant squares off against Detroit Mercy in Boca Raton, Florida

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:02 PM

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (3-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -3.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs take on the Detroit Mercy Titans in Boca Raton, Florida.

Bryant finished 22-10 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 43.7% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit Mercy went 14-16 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Titans allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

