Bryant leads Norfolk State against Alabama A&M after 23-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (3-2)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 64-59 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

Norfolk State went 12-0 at home last season while going 24-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

Alabama A&M went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 4-14 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 7.0 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

