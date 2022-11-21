Bryant hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 22-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (3-1) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -5;…

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (3-1)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Antoine Davis scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-55 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Bryant went 22-10 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 78.0 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit Mercy went 5-15 on the road and 14-16 overall a season ago. The Titans averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 21.1 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

