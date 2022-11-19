HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Bruner’s 3-pointer sends Denver past Idaho State 70-69

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 12:35 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tommy Bruner buried a 3-pointer on the final shot of the game and Denver rallied late to beat Idaho State 70-69 on Friday night.

Tevin Smith had 21 points and six rebounds for Denver (3-1). Smith had a dunk with 40 seconds left to get the Pioneers within two and then picked up his only assist on Bruner’s game-winner. Touko Tainamo totaled 11 points, while Bruner scored 10.

Jared Rodriguez led the Bengals (1-3) in scoring with 19 points. Brock Mackenzie added 15 points. Kolby Lee had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Denver plays IUPUI while Idaho State travels to play Lindenwood.

