Brown takes on UMass-Lowell in non-conference action

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at Brown Bears (1-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown and UMass-Lowell play in non-conference action.

Brown finished 13-16 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 6.3 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

UMass-Lowell finished 7-11 in America East play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 70.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

