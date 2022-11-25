Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Brown scores 17, James Madison downs Coastal Georgia 100-54

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:02 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Brown scored 17 points as James Madison beat Coastal Georgia 100-54 on Friday.

Brown also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (5-1). Julien Wooden scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Mezie Offurum shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Torey James led the way for the Mariners with 14 points and two steals. Mason McMurray added seven points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

