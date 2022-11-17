Brown leads Stetson against Rider after 20-point game

Rider Broncs (1-1) vs. Stetson Hatters (2-0) DeLand, Florida; Friday, 5 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Rider Broncs…

Rider Broncs (1-1) vs. Stetson Hatters (2-0)

DeLand, Florida; Friday, 5 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Rider Broncs after Luke Brown scored 20 points in Stetson’s 68-67 win over the South Florida Bulls.

Stetson finished 11-19 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Hatters allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Rider went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Broncs averaged 12.7 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

