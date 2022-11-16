Brown faces Stony Brook, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) at Brown Bears (0-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown enters the…

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) at Brown Bears (0-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown enters the matchup with Stony Brook as losers of three games in a row.

Brown went 13-16 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears allowed opponents to score 69.5 points per game and shoot 44.2% from the field last season.

Stony Brook went 18-13 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Seawolves averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 29.0 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.