Brown faces Cent. Conn. St. following Lilly’s 32-point game

Brown Bears (2-4) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-7)

New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -4; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 32 points in Brown’s 70-63 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Blue Devils are 0-2 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 77.0 points and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Brown is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Amos is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Andre Snoddy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Cent. Conn. St..

Lilly averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals for Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.