Brown and Colgate meet for cross-conference contest

Colgate Raiders (0-1) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Colgate in non-conference play.

Brown went 13-16 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears shot 43.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

Colgate finished 8-10 on the road and 23-12 overall last season. The Raiders shot 47.4% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

