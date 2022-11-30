Brooks and Washington host Oregon State

Washington Huskies (6-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon…

Washington Huskies (6-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon State Beavers after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington’s 77-66 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Beavers have gone 3-1 at home. Oregon State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-1 to begin the season. Washington is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Braxton Meah averaging 6.0.

The Beavers and Huskies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Glenn Taylor Jr. is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.7 points for Oregon State.

Brooks is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Keyon Menifield is averaging 10.4 points for Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

