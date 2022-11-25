Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Brewton scores 16, Alcorn State takes down CSU Bakersfield

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 3:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Dominic Brewton scored 16 points as Alcorn State beat CSU Bakersfield 62-54 on Friday.

Brewton added seven rebounds and four steals for the Braves (3-3). Trevin Wade scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and added three steals. Byron Joshua recorded eight points and went 3 of 8 from the field.

Marvin McGhee led the Roadrunners (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Cameron Smith added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

