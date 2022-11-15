ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Brewton powers Alcorn State…

Brewton powers Alcorn State to 69-60 victory over SFA

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Dominic Brewton had 14 points in Alcorn State’s 69-60 win against SFA on Tuesday night.

Brewton also contributed seven rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Jeremiah Kendall added 11 points and eight rebounds. Dontrell McQuarter scored 11 on 5-of-7 shooting with three steals.

The Lumberjacks (2-1) were led by Sadaidriene Hall, who recorded 16 points. Roti Ware and Latrell Jossell both scored nine.

NEXT UP

Alcorn State’s next game is Tuesday against UTEP on the road, and SFA visits South Dakota State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up