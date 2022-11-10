Bradley takes on Utah State for non-conference matchup

Bradley Braves (1-0) at Utah State Aggies (1-0) Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on…

Bradley Braves (1-0) at Utah State Aggies (1-0)

Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Bradley in a non-conference matchup.

Utah State went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 18-16 overall. The Aggies averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Bradley finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Braves averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

