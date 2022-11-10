ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Bradley takes on Utah…

Bradley takes on Utah State for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bradley Braves (1-0) at Utah State Aggies (1-0)

Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Bradley in a non-conference matchup.

Utah State went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 18-16 overall. The Aggies averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Bradley finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Braves averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up