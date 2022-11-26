Bowling Green hosts Southern Indiana after Swope’s 21-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Isaiah Swope scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-66 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Falcons have gone 1-0 in home games. Bowling Green is eighth in the MAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.4.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. Southern Indiana scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Leon Ayers III is shooting 45.7% and averaging 19.0 points for Bowling Green.

Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.4 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.6 points for Southern Indiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

