Bowling Green hosts Air Force for season opener

Air Force Falcons at Bowling Green Falcons Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -1.5;…

Air Force Falcons at Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons begin the season at home against the Air Force Falcons.

Bowling Green finished 9-7 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Bowling Green Falcons averaged 12.6 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Air Force finished 2-10 on the road and 11-18 overall a season ago. The Air Force Falcons averaged 59.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.