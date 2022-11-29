Bowling Green Falcons face the Queens Royals on 4-game skid

Queens Royals (5-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green…

Queens Royals (5-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-4)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks to end its four-game slide when the Falcons play Queens.

The Falcons are 1-1 in home games. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.5.

The Royals are 0-2 in road games. Queens averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.7 points. Leon Ayers III is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.5 points for Bowling Green.

Kenny Dye is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 12.6 points for Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

