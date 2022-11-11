Bothwell powers Furman to 89-74 victory over Belmont

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 25 points in Furman’s 89-74 win against Belmont on Friday night. Bothwell also…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 25 points in Furman’s 89-74 win against Belmont on Friday night.

Bothwell also had six rebounds for the Paladins (2-0). Jalen Slawson added 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Garrett Hien finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Ben Sheppard led the way for the Bruins (1-1) with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Cade Tyson added 18 points for Belmont. Drew Friberg also put up 17 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Furman’s next game is Thursday against Penn State. Belmont visits Lipscomb on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

