Bothwell leads Furman against Penn State after 25-point game

Furman Paladins (2-0) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions after Mike Bothwell scored 25 points in Furman’s 89-74 victory against the Belmont Bruins.

Penn State finished 14-17 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Nittany Lions averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 8.9 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

Furman went 12-6 in SoCon action and 8-8 on the road last season. The Paladins averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 10.3 from the free throw line and 35.4 from beyond the arc.

