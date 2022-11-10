Boston University visits UConn following Whyte’s 27-point game

Boston University Terriers (1-0) at UConn Huskies (1-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the…

Boston University Terriers (1-0) at UConn Huskies (1-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the UConn Huskies after Walter Whyte scored 27 points in Boston University’s 72-63 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

UConn went 14-2 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Huskies averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Boston University finished 22-13 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Terriers averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

