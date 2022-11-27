Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Boston University visits Milwaukee following Pullian’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Boston University Terriers (4-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-3)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Boston University Terriers after Kentrell Pullian scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 87-85 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Milwaukee averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-1 on the road. Boston University is ninth in the Patriot shooting 32.4% from deep. Daman paces the Terriers shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Milwaukee.

Walter Whyte is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 13.8 points and six rebounds. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.8 points for Boston University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

