Boston University Terriers to visit the New Hampshire Wildcats Sunday

Boston University Terriers (3-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Hampshire Wildcats take on the Boston University Terriers.

New Hampshire finished 15-13 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 29.4 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 5.1 on fast breaks.

Boston University went 8-8 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Terriers shot 45.4% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

