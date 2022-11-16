Boston University and Hartford to meet for out-of-conference contest

Hartford Hawks (1-2) at Boston University Terriers (2-1) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers take…

Hartford Hawks (1-2) at Boston University Terriers (2-1)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers take on the Hartford Hawks in non-conference play.

Boston University finished 22-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terriers averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

Hartford went 9-9 in DI Independent play and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second chance points and 0.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.