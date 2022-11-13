Boston College takes on Maine in non-conference matchup

Maine Black Bears (1-1) at Boston College Eagles (2-0) Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles…

Maine Black Bears (1-1) at Boston College Eagles (2-0)

Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles take on the Maine Black Bears in a non-conference matchup.

Boston College finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Eagles gave up 68.1 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Maine went 3-15 in America East play and 1-14 on the road last season. The Black Bears averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 26.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

