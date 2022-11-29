Boston College hosts Walker and Nebraska

Boston College Eagles (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces the Boston…

Boston College Eagles (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces the Boston College Eagles after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 75-58 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cornhuskers are 3-0 on their home court. Nebraska is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 0-0 on the road. Boston College scores 64.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 17.5 points per game with 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for Nebraska.

Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.6 points for Boston College.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

