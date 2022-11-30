Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Boonyasith's 24 lead UMBC…

Boonyasith’s 24 lead UMBC over Coppin State 109-82

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith scored 24 points as UMBC beat Coppin State 109-82 on Wednesday night.

Boonyasith added eight assists for the Retrievers (4-4). Colton Lawrence added 22 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and they also had six rebounds. Craig Beaudion shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and seven assists. Christian Sutton added 14 points and three steals and Justin Steers had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up