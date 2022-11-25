Boise State plays Utah Valley after Shaver’s 20-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-3) at Boise State Broncos (3-2) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays…

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-3) at Boise State Broncos (3-2)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 20 points in Boise State’s 68-55 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Broncos have gone 0-1 at home. Boise State is the leader in the MWC in team defense, giving up 57.2 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Wolverines are 0-2 on the road. Utah Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Boise State.

Bandaogo is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 12.5 points for Utah Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.