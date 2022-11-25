Bishop leads George Washington against New Hampshire after 25-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Washington Colonials (3-2) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Washington Colonials (3-2)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 75-70 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

George Washington finished 12-18 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Colonials shot 42.8% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

New Hampshire finished 5-9 on the road and 15-13 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 4.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 8.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

