Binghamton scores 6 in final 5.6 seconds to beat Columbia

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 5:17 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 24 points and Binghamton scored six points in the final 5.6 seconds to beat Columbia 81-79 on Wednesday.

Down 79-75, Falko sank a long 3-pointer to get within one point and John McGriff stole Columbia’s inbound pass. McGriff backed up to the 3-point line and made another 3 with 1.3 left, and Columbia’s heave at the buzzer hit hard off the backboard.

Christian Hinckson scored 20 points and Miles Gibson added 19 points for the Bearcats (3-2). McGriff scored six points.

Blair Thompson led the way for the Lions (2-5) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 18 points and six rebounds and Zinou Bedri had 14 points two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

