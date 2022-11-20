HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats travel to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-2) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston Southern Buccaneers play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Charleston Southern went 6-25 overall with a 4-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Buccaneers averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 7-11 in SWAC play and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

