Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Idaho State Bengals meet in Conway, Arkansas

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Idaho State Bengals (1-4) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-3)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats square off in Conway, Arkansas.

The Wildcats have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman is the top team in the SWAC with 12.4 fast break points.

The Bengals have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Idaho State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Austin Smellie averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Marcus Garrett is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.4 points for Bethune-Cookman.

Brock Mackenzie is averaging 12 points for the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez is averaging 11.8 points for Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

