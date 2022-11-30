Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Belmont hosts Valparaiso following…

Belmont hosts Valparaiso following Krikke’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Valparaiso Beacons (3-4) at Belmont Bruins (4-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Belmont Bruins after Ben Krikke scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 81-79 overtime victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 in home games. Belmont is second in the MVC with 14.4 assists per game led by Ben Sheppard averaging 4.4.

The Beacons have gone 0-3 away from home. Valparaiso is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 13.4 points. Sheppard is shooting 49.5% and averaging 20.3 points for Belmont.

Quinton Green is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 12.4 points. Krikke is averaging 19.4 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up