Belmont hosts Valparaiso following Krikke’s 23-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (3-4) at Belmont Bruins (4-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Belmont Bruins after Ben Krikke scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 81-79 overtime victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 in home games. Belmont is second in the MVC with 14.4 assists per game led by Ben Sheppard averaging 4.4.

The Beacons have gone 0-3 away from home. Valparaiso is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 13.4 points. Sheppard is shooting 49.5% and averaging 20.3 points for Belmont.

Quinton Green is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 12.4 points. Krikke is averaging 19.4 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

