Belmont Bruins open season at home against the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats at Belmont Bruins Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -6.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins host the Ohio Bobcats for the season opener.

Belmont went 13-1 at home a season ago while going 25-8 overall. The Bruins averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.6 last season.

Ohio finished 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.