HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Battle scores 30, Montana…

Battle scores 30, Montana State beats North Dakota 81-71

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 6:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Raequan Battle’s 30 points led Montana State over North Dakota 81-71 on Sunday night.

Battle shot 12 for 20 from the floor with two 3-pointers and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (3-2). Jubrile Belo added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Fuller recorded 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Mitchell Sueker led the Fighting Hawks (2-3) with 18 points and six rebounds. B.J. Omot added 14 points and two blocks. Treysen Eaglestaff finished with 10 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Montana State’s next game is Friday against UNC Greensboro. North Dakota hosts Wisconsin-Stout on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up