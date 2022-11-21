Battle leads Temple against Saint John’s (NY) after 24-point outing

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (4-0) vs. Temple Owls (2-2) Philadelphia; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -5.5;…

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (4-0) vs. Temple Owls (2-2)

Philadelphia; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Khalif Battle scored 24 points in Temple’s 72-66 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Temple finished 17-12 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Saint John’s (NY) went 4-7 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Red Storm averaged 79.6 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.5% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.