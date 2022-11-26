Battle and Temple host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Temple Owls (2-4) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the Drexel Dragons…

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Temple Owls (2-4)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the Drexel Dragons after Khalif Battle scored 26 points in Temple’s 61-49 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Owls have gone 1-2 in home games. Temple is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Dragons have gone 0-0 away from home. Drexel is the CAA leader with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 8.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Dunn is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Owls. Battle is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Temple.

Williams is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.8 points for Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.