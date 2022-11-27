Battle and Temple host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Temple Owls (2-4) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -8.5; over/under is 131…

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Temple Owls (2-4)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -8.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the Drexel Dragons after Khalif Battle scored 26 points in Temple’s 61-49 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Owls have gone 1-2 at home. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 70.2 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Dragons have gone 0-0 away from home. Drexel averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Dunn is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Owls. Battle is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Temple.

Amari Williams is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 rebounds for Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

