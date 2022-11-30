Batcho and Texas Tech host Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech…

Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -17.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Daniel Batcho scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 80-73 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Batcho shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Hoyas play their first true road game after going 4-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Georgetown is second in the Big East with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Akok Akok averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Batcho is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 59.1% for Texas Tech.

Brandon Murray averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for Georgetown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

